TRUTHVILLE — June I. Bartley went home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

June was born on September 1, 1934, the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Bushman) McCullen.

She graduated from Granville High School in 1952 and married the love of her life Frank Bartley.

June was employed at Ritchie’s Store and Sabo’s Store for many years. These jobs afforded the time to do what was her passion, taking care of her family. She enjoyed the time she was able to spend cultivating her gardens.

She was a faithful member of the Truthville Baptist Church.

June was predeceased by her parents, four brothers: Donald and John Mulhall and Ted and Bob McCullen and two sisters: Jean Danforth and Wilma Fenton and her beloved husband Frank. She will be missed greatly by her four children: Susan Brady (Jim), Marjorie Haag (John), Angela Bartley and Chris Bartley (Stephanie). She was blessed with her grandchildren: Alysson and Kristen Haag, Aerilyn and Isabella Bartley and fiance Dan, Christopher and Max Bartley; and great-granddaughter, Bella Cheney. She is also survived by her siblings: Dan McCullen (Lindy), Lynn McCullen (Joanne) and Sandy Tatko; and sister-in-law, Ruth McCullen.

Special thanks to the awesome care team comprised of nieces and nephews Cindy and Wes Hoyt and Ellen and John Printy, granddaughter Aerilyn Bartley and family and friend Lynn Morse.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Truthville Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Gebo officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Truthville Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Truthville Baptist Church or the Truthville Christian Academy, PO Box 157, N. Granville, NY 12854-0128 or Haynes House of Hope, 7187 state Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Marvin Day, PA and the staff of the High Peaks Hospice.

