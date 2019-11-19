June 25, 1922 — Nov. 16, 2019
GLENS FALLS — June Doyle O’Connor, 97, a resident of Glens Falls passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at The Home of the Good Shepherd, South Glens Falls following a short illness.
She was born on June 25, 1922 in Fort Edward. She was the daughter of the late, Edward A and Eva (LaFarr) Doyle.
Mrs. O’Connor was a graduate of Fort Edward School, class of 1939 and a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
June married the late Francis “Chetter” O’Connor on Nov. 10, 1945 in St. Joseph’s Church, Fort Edward. She was also a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Francis who passed away on Dec. 19, 1991; her three sisters, Elizabeth Doyle, Beverly Borix and Marilyn Marie Doyle; her three brothers, the Rev. Donald E. Doyle, the Rev. Richard Doyle and Frank (Peg) Doyle; brother-in-law, Andrew Borix; and son-in-law, Robert McLellan.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Michele) O’Connor of Glens Falls and son, Mark O’Connor of Glens Falls; Lynn McLellan of El Paso, Texas and her children, Lt. Colonel Robert (Kristin) McLellan of Cape Carteret, North Carolina and Leslie (Chris) Castro of Danville, California; her great grandchildren, Gus and Luke McLellan, Mac, Molly and Maegan Castro; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at St. Mary’s Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Home of the Good Shepherd, 198 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to St. Mary’s Church Building Fund, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury,
