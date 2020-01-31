May 7, 1941 — Jan. 20, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — June Catherine Armstrong passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Venice, Florida following a tragic car accident. She was 78 years old.

June was the second of five children born to the late Elric and Florence (Carpenter) Baker on May 7, 1941 in Plattsburgh. She graduated from St. John’s Academy in the class of 1958. June went on to study elementary education at the State University of New York, Plattsburg, where she graduated in the class of 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

June was a dedicated teacher for over 35 years in the South Glens Falls Central School District, where she was loved by administrators, teachers, and students alike. June retired from teaching in the year 2000. In addition to teaching, June was a member of the Iroquois Reading Council.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

June was an active communicant of St. Michael’s the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. She there served as a Eucharistic Minister for 38 years. She also was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Bereavement Committee of the church. June’s faith was steadfast and visible in all she did. She understood her purpose and was most dutiful to God. She was well known in the community for her acts of caring and kindness.