May 7, 1942 — Jan. 20, 2020
South Glens Falls — June Catherine Armstrong passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Venice Florida following a tragic car accident. She was 78 years old.
June was the second of five children born to Elric and Florence (Carpenter) Baker on May 7, 1942 in Plattsburgh. She graduated from St. John’s Academy in the class of 1958. June went on to study elementary education at the State University of New York, Plattsburgh, where she graduated in the class of 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
June was a dedicated teacher for over 35 years in the South Glens Falls Central School District, where she was loved by administrators, teachers, and students alike. June retired from teaching in the year 2000. In addition to teaching, June was a member of the Iroquois Reading Council.
June was an active communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. She served there as a Eucharistic Minister for 38 years. She was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Bereavement Committee of the church. June’s faith was steadfast and visible in all she did. She understood her purpose and was most dutiful to God. She was well known in the community for her acts of caring and kindness.
June loved time with her family. She was a tremendous cook who never needed or followed a recipe. She filled every room with great humor and a laugh that was unmistakable. She lifted the spirits of all whom were around her.
June is lovingly remembered by her husband Dr. Ronald Armstrong to whom she was married for 57 years. June and Ron were married at St. Johns Church in Plattsburgh on June 16, 1962. Their marriage was full of fun, travel, great humor, but most of all a deep love for one and other.
Loving mother of Mark Armstrong and fiancée Donna Phipps, of Andover, Massachusetts, Michael Armstrong of Glens Falls, and Lynn Mulderry of South Glens Falls. She will be missed by her brother, James Baker and wife Barbara Baker, sister, Elizabeth (Baker), brother Robert Baker, and brothers-in-law Richard Armstrong and Rene Bueno. She is predeceased by her sister, Gloria (Baker) Bueno.
June will be greatly missed by her granddaughter, Taylor Armstrong, and grandsons Camden Armstrong, Shamus Mulderry and Sean Mulderry. June also leaves nieces Amy Rees, Karen Baker, Monica Dilorio and nephews Steven, Daniel, Anthony, and David Bueno.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 8, 2020, at St Michael Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor officiating. A bereavement reception will be offered for family and friends at St. Michaels following the Mass.
Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June’s name to Catholic Charities, 35 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 and/or The North County Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
To view June’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
