June 2, 1932 — March 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY — June Beverly (MacDowell) Blair, 87, passed away on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 2, 1932 in Troy, to Willard MacDowell and Theodora (Pratt) MacDowell Stewart.

After graduating high school, June married Joseph E. Blair on March 17, 1951, St. Patrick’s Day, her favorite day of the year, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy.

She spent many years as a homemaker and took great care of her family until she went to work for Native Textiles in Glens Falls, and also worked several years in the Queensbury School cafeteria.

June loved gardening, bingo, fishing, games on her computer and mastering her skills. She also loved playing her penny slots are the Racino.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, John Stewart; and sisters, Evelyn Shorter, Jane Gedney and Carolyn Mollick Griffith.