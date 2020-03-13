June 2, 1932 — March 11, 2020
QUEENSBURY — June Beverly (MacDowell) Blair, 87, passed away on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 2, 1932 in Troy, to Willard MacDowell and Theodora (Pratt) MacDowell Stewart.
After graduating high school, June married Joseph E. Blair on March 17, 1951, St. Patrick’s Day, her favorite day of the year, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy.
She spent many years as a homemaker and took great care of her family until she went to work for Native Textiles in Glens Falls, and also worked several years in the Queensbury School cafeteria.
June loved gardening, bingo, fishing, games on her computer and mastering her skills. She also loved playing her penny slots are the Racino.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, John Stewart; and sisters, Evelyn Shorter, Jane Gedney and Carolyn Mollick Griffith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph E. Blair; her children, Suzanne (Daniel) Bruno, Theodora (Ray) Alger, Geraldine (Michael) Lyons, Joseph (Julie) Blair, Kimberly (JoAnne Finn) Blair; grandchildren, Nathan (Sarah) Bruno, Nicholas Bruno, Tim (Jen) Alger, Joshua (Kim) Alger, Christine (Chris Bartolotta) Hebert, Bobby (Shannon) Hebert, Geoff (Katie) Hebert, Caden Lyons, Lauren (Jason) Messina, Matthew Blair, Mirelle Blair and Christopher Bailey; great-grandchildren, Haylee Marsicovetere, Noah Alger, Mya Alger, Brendan Rainville and Emma Bartolotta, Derek Hebert, Claire Hebert and Trevor Messina; brothers-in-law, Bill Shorter, John (Christine) Blair; niece, Laurie (Phil) Hodges, and many others.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Monty Robinson officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to her caregiver for the last year, Christina.
In loving memory of June, contributions can be made to Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.