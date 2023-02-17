March 17, 1955—Feb. 15, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Julie (Martin) Malan, 67, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Born on March 17, 1955, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Pearl (Roberts) Martin.

Julie was a 1973 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She received her associate’s degree in accounting from Hudson Valley Community College in 1975. She began her working career at Desantis Enterprises in Queensbury, where she made lifelong friends in her 15 years there. She was also employed at Suttons Market Place and worked for the Village of Lake George for 17 years.

Besides spending time with her good friends, she always looked forward to her monthly dinners with her “DeSantis friends”: Katie, Kathy, Rayna, Paula, Sue and Connie. She centered her life around her husband, children and especially her grandchildren, enjoying the tales of their lives. Julie also enjoyed taking cruises to the Caribbean with Sue and Joe and relaxing by reading a good thriller.

Survivors include her loving husband, Matthew Malan of Queensbury: her children: Katie Malan (Joe) of Gloversville, Erin Malan (Charlie) of Queensbury and Lisa (Brian) Hale of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Arianna, Joslyn, Briley, Mason and Noah; her siblings: Edward “Ted” (Connie) Martin of Ogdensburg, Patricia (Tom) Binetti of VA, and David “Jake” Martin of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Also, her lifelong best friend, Susan Aiken Pack.

Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

The family wishes to thank the following for their professional care and kindness: Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs, RPA-C Nikole Slowick, Dr. Zagar, the staff, all the nurses in the treatment center, the kind nurses from High Peaks Hospice and anyone else that helped Julie.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.