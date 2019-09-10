Aug. 10, 1934 — Sept. 6, 2019
HUDSON FALLS – Julie J. Trybendis, 85, formerly of Linden Drive, went to be with her husband, Stephen, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.
Born on Aug. 10, 1934 in Crown Point, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Eva (Fuller) Cutting.
After graduating from high school, Julie continued her education at Plattsburgh State College. She graduated in 1956 from Plattsburgh, with a degree in teaching. For over 25 years, she was a teacher at Hudson Falls School District, retiring in 1989. She loved teaching young children and also developed many friendships throughout her career.
On Nov. 2, 1957, Julie married Stephen M. Trybendis at St. Michael’s Church in Witherbee. He passed away on Aug. 13, 1998, after 40 years of marriage.
Her faith was very important to her. Julie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
Julie loved spending time camping with her children and grandchildren. For many years, she enjoyed spending her winters in Florida.
Besides her parents and husband, Julie was predeceased by her brothers, Roy Cutting and Daniel Cutting.
Survivors include her children, Mark Trybendis and his wife, Lorrie, of Hudson Falls, Deborah Rau and her husband, George, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and Stephen “Chip” Trybendis and his girlfriend, Lori Wilcox, of Hudson Falls; her nine grandchildren, James (Miguel Rodriguez) Trybendis, Justine (Chris) Moore, Cassie (Henry) Pelton, Courtney (David Itzo) Trybendis, Cody Trybendis, Jensen Trybendis, Stephen Trybendis, Austin Trybendis and Brandon Trybendis; three great-grandchildren, Vaira Pelton, Henry Lee Pelton V and Novella Moore; her brother, Albert Cutting and his wife, Judy, of Moriah; her sister, Shirley Sargent of Port Henry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, No. 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
