Aug. 26, 1972—April 24, 2022

GRANVILLE — Julie Anne Dowett, passed away after battling an illness on April 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Julie was born in Little Falls, NY on August 26, 1972, as the second child of the late Patricia and John Dowett, Jr.

She moved to Granville early in her childhood and graduated from Granville High School in 1990. Julie worked as a home health care aide and most recently as a receptionist in Manchester, VT. Julie’s greatest pride was being an aunt to her three nieces, one nephew, and one great-niece. Her happiest memories were made at Knoebel’s Amusement Park in Pennsylvania, where she often vacationed with her family.

Survivors include her five siblings: Amy Dowett whom she resided with in Granville, NY, John Dowett of Burlington, VT, Lisa (James) Ingber of Greenwich, NY, Janet (Robyn) Bataille, of Burlington, VT, and David Dowett of Cohoes, NY; she is also survived by her nieces: Emily Dowett of Gansevoort, NY, Alexis Dowett of Burlington, VT, Faith and Ryan Ingber of Greenwich, NY; her great-niece Adelaide Ricci of Gansevoort. She is also survived by her beloved dog Marley.

A Celebration of Life mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Francis Cabrini, 3714 VT-153, West Pawlet, VT 05775.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics online at support.specialolympics.org or by mail to Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gift, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC, 20036-3604.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.