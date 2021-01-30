June 6, 1943—Jan. 28, 2021

HUDSON FALLS- Julie A. Cronin “Mimi”, 77, of Hudson Falls, passed away January 28, 2021. Born June 6, 1943 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Fran Cole.

On August 17, 1963, Julie married Robert J. Cronin, Sr. at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Together they enjoyed 45 years of marriage until his passing on October 20, 2008.

Mimi enjoyed her many years working in real estate. The light of her life was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even her four grand pups. Mimi will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children: Wendy Diamond and her husband, Randy, Mary Legault and her husband, David, Stephanie Lemery, Robert Cronin Jr., and Jessica Cronin; her eight grandchildren: Tara Legault, Michael Legault, Kelsey Walker, Myranda Lynch, Kayleigh Porter, Caitlyn Lemery, Victoria Moon and Robert Cronin III; her great grandchildren: Nicholas, Lilly, Jack, Alanna; her four beloved grand pups; brother, Patrick Cole and his wife, Janet; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will take place in the spring, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.