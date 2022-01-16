July 22, 1942—Jan. 3, 2022

MURFREESBORO, TN — Julie A. (Braydon) Stewart, 79, went to her Eternal Home on Jan. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness, but not before getting to visit with each of her beloved children.

Julie was born to the late Benjamin Braydon, and the late Mary (Flanigan) Braydon, on July 22, 1942, in Glens Falls, New York, graduating from Glens Falls High School in 1960.

Julie worked for various travel agencies during her career, even opening a very successful one in Vernon, New Jersey. She eventually settled permanently in Tennessee, at what would become the dearest to her heart job as office manager for her son, Dr. Wesley Stewart, at his Chiropractic Clinic in Murfreesboro.

Julie was never afraid to share her opinion, her wit, her big heart, her beautiful smile or her favorite recipe. She loved plants, flowers and animals of all kinds. She enjoyed cooking for one and all, her pantry was always full and her door was always open, but by far the thing she loved most in life were her children and grandchildren.

Julie is dearly loved and will be forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Braydon and her sisters: Carol (Braydon) O’Connor and Libby (Bradyon) Allen.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Devitt) Kelsey, husband, Kirk and their children: Collin, Daniel, Devin, Elliot, and Elizabeth; son, Geoffrey Stewart, wife, Laura and their children: Jessie and Derek; son, Dr. Wesley Stewart, wife, Sandy and their children: Branson, Presley, Calli and Keagan; daughter, Jennifer (Stewart) Wright, husband, Chris and their children: Luke and Connor; brother, Andy Braydon; sister, Susan (Braydon) Sallarulo, husband, Patrick and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life party will be held on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Five Senses Restaurant in Murfreesboro, TN.