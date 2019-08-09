June 12, 1945 — Aug. 3, 2019 SALEM — Julian P. Bolden, 74, of Salem, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, following an extended illness.
Julian was born June 12, 1945 in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, the son of the late Raymond and Laurette (Corbin) Bolden. He graduated from Hinsdale High School and had owned and operated a sporting goods store in New Hampshire. Julian relocated to Salem, where he began a career in real estate, owning and operating Bolden Realty in Salem for many years.
Julian loved hunting and fishing and had a passion of watching boxing on television.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Raymond Bolden; and a brother, Kenneth Bolden.
Julian is survived by his companion of many years, Nancy E. Cary of Salem; and two sisters, Elaine Doak of Connecticut and Lauray Russell of Massachusetts.
It was Julian’s request that no services be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 1285; or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.
To share a memory or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem is assisting with arrangements.
