Jan. 12, 1932—Feb. 22, 2022

KINGSBURY — Julia Ruth (Wood) Ryan, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, with her husband by her side following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born Jan. 12, 1932, in Warrensburgh, she was the daughter of the late Bernice (Hammond) and Edward B. Wood.

At an early age Julia’s family moved to the farmhouse that she and her husband returned to after raising their children on Glen Lake.

Julia enjoyed sewing, knitting, ceramics, gardening, canning, reading, and spending time with her family.

In her early career, Julia was secretary for J. Walter Juckett at the Sandy Hill Corporation, and provided many happy memories for children, serving as Mrs. Claus at the holiday parties. She was very active and served as treasurer and organist for Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church and was involved with the Glen Lake Association.

In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by one infant sister, Laura, three brothers, Walter, Howard, and Kenneth Wood.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Kevin and Nancy Ryan of Glens Falls, Scott and Kathie Ryan of Canajoharie, Robin Zaia and Rob Steffens of Clinton, MA and Karen Ryan of Queensbury; grandchildren: Mike Zaia, Meghan (Brandon) Boyer, Laura (Zaia) (Jake) Ing, Erin Ryan, Justin Ryan, and Ryan Mosher; great-grandchildren: Noah Ing and Jayce Boyer.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place immediately thereafter at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury with the Rev. Jeanette Mann, officiating.

A luncheon for family and friends will follow at BPOE, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury.

In loving memory of Julia, contributions may be made to the Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, c/o Roger Ahrens, 45 Michael Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or The Assistance Fund-Parkinson’s (www.tafcares.org/donorsonate/).

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.