July 8, 1998 — Aug. 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — An angel on earth taken away from us to be an angel in heaven far too soon. Your smile and laughter will forever be engraved in our hearts. You were so loved and will be immensely missed. We love you forever and await the day when we will be reunited again. You will forever be our beautiful sister and daughter.
Julia Paige Smith, 22, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10 to be an angel with God in Heaven.
She was such a remarkable and special person who loved her family so much. Julia was an avid animal lover who prided herself with a “4 unit” hairless cat collection and two loving dogs.
Julia was helping at her dad’s business while looking forward to fall classes at SUNY Adirondack, where she was pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
She loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many places around the world. She had a special place in her heart for southern California. Julia had lofty goals and dreamed about becoming a business owner/entrepreneur while living on the west coast with her sister Lindsey. Everyone who knew Jules, remembers her as smart, witty, funny and very beautiful (inside and out). She had a huge heart that was felt by everyone she touched. We are heartbroken that her life ended too early but take solace in knowing she is always in our hearts while providing so many of us such fond memories. We look forward to seeing Julia again in the Lord’s kingdom. For now, God has a fantastic new “Shepard” to help with all the animals in Heaven.
Julia has a younger sister, Lindsey 19; her mother and father, Cheryl and Kent Smith of Queensbury; her grandmothers: Judy Kelley and Marilyn Melanson, of Boston, Massachusetts; godparents: Kristin Howarth of Queensbury and Nicole McGrath of Andover, Massachusetts; along with dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles who loved her dearly.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.
Those who wish may make donations in Julia’s memory to the UNYAA (Upstate NY Autism Alliance) 379 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804.
