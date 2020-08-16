July 8, 1998 — Aug. 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY — An angel on earth taken away from us to be an angel in heaven far too soon. Your smile and laughter will forever be engraved in our hearts. You were so loved and will be immensely missed. We love you forever and await the day when we will be reunited again. You will forever be our beautiful sister and daughter.

Julia Paige Smith, 22, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10 to be an angel with God in Heaven.

She was such a remarkable and special person who loved her family so much. Julia was an avid animal lover who prided herself with a “4 unit” hairless cat collection and two loving dogs.

Julia was helping at her dad’s business while looking forward to fall classes at SUNY Adirondack, where she was pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.