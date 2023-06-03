Jan. 15, 1933—June 1, 2023

FORT ANN — Julia (Owens) Fogg, 90, of Fort Ann, entered into God’s kingdom on June 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 15, 1933, to Harry and Vida Owens.

Julia married her high school sweetheart, Walter Fogg, on May 10, 1951. She lost him 16 years ago and has deeply missed him since.

Julia, the most loving and devoted mother and grandmother is survived by her children: Michael Fogg, Diane Goodspeed (Timothy), William Fogg (Lorraine); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jamie Carman (Michael) and their children: Kole, Zakary, Mya and Elias; Kristopher Fogg (Erica) and their children: James and Brandon; Timothy Goodspeed (Jessica) and their children: Isabel and Adelina; Melissa Walker (Aaron) and their children: Charlie and Henry; Katherine Fontaine (Johnathon) and their children: Emma, Theodore and Cora; Sean Fogg (Farrah) and their children: Nolan and Emmerick; Joanna Fogg, Allison Fogg, Cassandra Fogg, Dakota Fogg, and Owen Fogg.

Julia was a talented seamstress that sewed many heirloom quilts, knitted heirloom sweaters and even did the upholstery in Walter’s airplanes. Julia was a talented homemaker, that canned the best pickles and grape jam. Julia was an avid reader and was proud that it kept her mind sharp.

Calling hours are Monday evening, June 5, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Mason’s Funeral Home, 18 George St. in Fort Ann. Funeral Service Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Mason’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to psp.org.