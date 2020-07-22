Oct. 28, 1944 — July 10, 2020
FORT ANN — Julia M. West of Fort Ann passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Born October 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Bombard and Amelia (Ydikoski) Bombard.
She married Ronald West in October of 1963 and spent 42 years of marriage up until his passing in 2005.
Julia worked for a number of years at Angio Dynamics.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Arthur, Joe, Mike, and a sister Anna.
Survivors include her two sons, Ronald and Dan; her grandchildren, Daniel and Meghan and their mom Marybeth Yell; her sisters, Judith Ladd and Bernadette Rymkewicz; and several nieces and nephews.
Julia will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Amanda of Queensbury and Ginger of Hospice for their hospitality.
Arrangements under the care of Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann.
