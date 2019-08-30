Sept. 24, 1957 — Aug. 28, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Julia Joan Beecher, 61, passed away Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Sept. 24, 1957 in Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan (Whaley) Durrin.
Julia graduated from Fort Edward High School Class of 1975. She continued her education at Boces getting her LPN, and then Adirondack Community College to become a Registered Nurse.
She was employed by Glens Falls Hospital and Washington County Public Health for many years.
On May 29, 1993 Julia married Charles Beecher.
Julia was a strong, determined, hardworking woman who enjoyed walking her dogs, showing her dogs at events, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her first husband, Lester Michael Morgan; her infant sister, Shelly Durrin; her sisters, Sharon Nelson and Beth Pellino; and her brother, Terry Durrin.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 26 years, Charles Beecher; her son, Christopher Morgan (Felisha); her daughters, Lisa Sweet (James) and Rebecca Beecher; her step-daughter, Beth Spellman (Bryan); her grandchildren, Michaela Higgins, Lucas Eriole, Kyra-Alexis Morgan, Ian Morgan, McKenzie Morgan, and Nathan Spellman; her siblings, Susan Smith (Peter), Richard Durrin Jr., and Peter Durrin (Sue); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Rite of committal will follow the mass at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations left in Julia’s memory can be made to SPCA of Upstate New York 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804. To view Julia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.