{{featured_button_text}}
Julia Joan Beecher

Sept. 24, 1957 — Aug. 28, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Julia Joan Beecher, 61, passed away Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Sept. 24, 1957 in Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan (Whaley) Durrin.

Julia graduated from Fort Edward High School Class of 1975. She continued her education at Boces getting her LPN, and then Adirondack Community College to become a Registered Nurse.

She was employed by Glens Falls Hospital and Washington County Public Health for many years.

On May 29, 1993 Julia married Charles Beecher.

Julia was a strong, determined, hardworking woman who enjoyed walking her dogs, showing her dogs at events, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her first husband, Lester Michael Morgan; her infant sister, Shelly Durrin; her sisters, Sharon Nelson and Beth Pellino; and her brother, Terry Durrin.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 26 years, Charles Beecher; her son, Christopher Morgan (Felisha); her daughters, Lisa Sweet (James) and Rebecca Beecher; her step-daughter, Beth Spellman (Bryan); her grandchildren, Michaela Higgins, Lucas Eriole, Kyra-Alexis Morgan, Ian Morgan, McKenzie Morgan, and Nathan Spellman; her siblings, Susan Smith (Peter), Richard Durrin Jr., and Peter Durrin (Sue); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of committal will follow the mass at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations left in Julia’s memory can be made to SPCA of Upstate New York 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804. To view Julia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments