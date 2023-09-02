Oct. 31, 1933—Aug. 22, 2023

Beloved Sister, Aunt, Teacher, Friend

“Ya done good honey!”

EASTON—Julia Amelia Hoover died at her home in Easton, NY on August 22, 2023, at age 89, after a brief period in home hospice care. Julia was born in Webster Springs, WV, October 31,1933, to Wendell W. Hoover and Nelle Amelia (Chambers) Hoover.

Predeceased by her parents, sister Rosemary Beavers, and brother Wendell Hoover, Jr.. She is survived by her sister Jane Parkinson; two nieces; six nephews; and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces. She was known as “Judy” to many.

A lifelong teacher and administrator dedicated to the well-being of her students and their communities. Known as Miss Hoover to generations of kindergarten, elementary and middle school students, teachers and families,

Julia Hoover was a fierce advocate, a force to be reckoned with. Living a life dedicated to fairness, uplifted-ness, health, learning, and well-being, all in the service of helping her “kids” achieve their potential.

Julia Hoover took on any obstacles to that goal head on, whether it was higher administration in the region, the state or nationally. She was completely clear who education was for—the students.

Judy graduated from West Virginia University in 1951 with a BA in Education. She completed her Master’s in Education from Boston University in 1963.

From 1958 to 1970 she was an elementary school teacher in the Hoosic Valley Central Schools in Schaghticoke, NY. She returned to West Virginia in 1970 to care for her parents.

Over a sixteen-year period she served in several roles in the Webster County Schools: an intrepid traveling reading specialist driving a Step-Van around the rugged mountain terrain of Webster County; writing the first kindergarten curriculum and teaching the first kindergarten class in Webster Springs; successfully insisting that rather than finding a place to squeeze the kindergartners into existing limited space—a new space should be built.

She remained proud that all but one member of her first kindergarten class graduated from high school. She then served as Assistant Principal and, eventually, Principal of the elementary school in Webster Springs until returning to upstate New York as Principal of Hoosic Valley Elementary School in 1986.

Although she retired from Hoosic Valley in 1996 Judy continued her lifelong advocacy for education and learning through the Capital Area Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, serving in various roles including Corresponding Secretary and President. Judy was a dedicated Trustee of the Easton Town Library. She also served for 10 years on the Board of Trustees of the Southern Adirondack Library System serving as Secretary, Board Vice President, and an active member of many standing and ad hoc committees.

Judy was a member of the Easton Book Club and a longtime and joyful member of the Easton United Methodist Church, serving on various church boards and as Lay-Reader. She served for a term on the Easton Planning Board.

Her relationship to her older sister, Rosemary was indescribably close. They stayed in close physical proximity for much of their lives. Judy moved to Boston to begin work on her graduate degree at Boston University while Rosemary’s husband, Thurman, was attending BU’s Theological Seminary.

Judy began her teaching career at Hoosic Valley Elementary near Johnsonville, NY, Thurman, and Rosemary’s first parish. Rosemary and Judy developed and co-directed both the children and adult choirs of the Johnsonville Methodist Church. This closeness to family continued, sharing a house in Easton with Rosemary and Thurman after their retirement in 1990 until the end of their lives.

Over the past 33 years the extended family gathered in Easton for holidays, special family events and vacations. This included several nieces and nephews taking much needed sabbaticals from the world. Judy welcomed everyone home time and time again. Her generosity and kindness took many forms. For many years Judy hosted a family week at the Chautauqua Institution for anyone who could come – if even for a day. She loved sharing the Chautauquan experience with its emphasis on learning and education.

Julia was a dedicated New York Yankees fan, rarely missing a televised game and traveling to games at Yankee Stadium whenever she could manage. For years her family of Mets fans was confronted with a prominently posted sign just inside the front door: “Yankee Parking Only”. One of her more touching achievements was her consistent accommodation of her sister Rosemary’s equal dedication to the New York Mets. Avid sports fans, in addition to the Mets and Yankees in-home rivalry, were loyal to the New York Football Giants. They also followed the WVU “Mountaineers” football and basketball teams without fail—a televised game was a household event. In victory Judy would proclaim –”how bout them ‘eers!”

Over many years Judy and Rosemary also carried on a family tradition of continuous card games of Euchre, Spite and Malice, and Gin Rummy.

Her family and many, many, people that she touched as an educator and as an engaged member of her community, will miss her dearly and remain forever changed by her presence in their lives.

Interment and her graveside memorial service will be held at Easton Rural Cemetery, Easton, NY, at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 7, 2023.

