Mar. 23, 1948 — Oct. 3, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Julia Hanna, 72, of Vaughn Road, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Center, Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born March 23, 1948 in Cambridge, New York, she was the daughter of Harry and Lillian (King) Reynolds.
Julia was a graduate of Greenwich High School. She enjoyed animals and knitting but especially loved listening to and singing country music. She had quite an amazing voice.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Delmar Reynolds.
Those left to cherish her memory are her significant other, Lester MacMurray; daughter, Maria Mulenga of Holten, Kansas; three grandchildren: Olivia, Lillian and Isaac whom she loved dearly; brother, William “Bill” (Barbara) Reynolds; and two nieces: Tammy (Walter) Reynolds Fish and Dawn (John) Reynolds Reinhardt.
A public graveside ceremony will take place at Greenwich Cemetery, County Rd. 52 (Cottage St.), on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
