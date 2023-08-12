July 13, 1933—Aug. 3, 2023
SHUSHAN — Julia (Bottum) Wager, 90, of Shushan, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Born July 13, 1933 she was the daughter of Harold “Happy” and Ferieda Bottum of Arlington, VT. Julia grew up in Arlington where she could always be found helping out at the inn her parents founded then known as the Colonial Inn (now the Arlington Inn). Julia had a lifelong passion and talent for art. Following graduation from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn where she studied illustration she married her dashing devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Fredrick William “Bill” Wager.
She began her career as an illustrator for the Schenectady Gazette and later after Bill’s graduation from Union College they moved back to his home town of Shushan raising their children on the family homestead property.
Julia loved time spent in her studio that she and Bill built on to their home and for several years she gave decorative art classes there.
She and husband Bill enjoyed extensive travel often visiting friends in Continental Europe, the UK and New Zealand. They also enjoyed hundreds of hours flying their Cessna, taking off for trips, flying for a lunch date or just taking the grandchildren for flights. Julia had an adventurous spirit flying solo, cruising on her motorcycle and riding through the local area on horseback.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and their husbands: Linda and Keith Herron of South River, NJ, and Karen and Roland Hall of Shushan, NY; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Jean Wager; and her three cherished grandchildren: Camden Leigh and husband, Jawad Azam, MacKenzie Campbell Dumas and fiance, Jake Mainville, Eric William Dumas and partner, Rachel Castledine; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband, Bill in 2007 and her brother, Ernest Bottum in 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at the Shushan United Methodist Church in Shushan with Rev. Carol Finke officiating. A reception will be at Julia’s home following the service.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.