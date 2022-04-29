July 27, 1927—April 25, 2022

AUBURN — Julia Anne Davis, 94, of Auburn, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 in Auburn.

Born on July 27, 1927 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Mary (Guglielmi) Del Monaco.

Julia grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. After graduating, she went on to work at General Electric. While working here she met Richard Davis at General Electric, the two were married in 1956. They lived in various locations until finally settling in Auburn, NY.

She was a homemaker and raised three sons. Julia enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and singing in the church choir. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Auburn, and later St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls. Richard and Julia retired to Glens Falls where she enjoyed living in her former hometown until finally returning to Auburn.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Davis; her sisters, Josephine Funicello, Anna Slevin, and Elizabeth Del Monaco, and her brothers Mario Del Monaco and James Del Monaco.

Julia is survived by her three sons: Michael R. Davis of Boston, MA, Peter J. Davis of Skaneateles, NY and Kenneth J. Davis of Warrior’s Mark, PA; her six grandchildren: Ryan M. Davis, Kevin A. Davis, Calvin D. Davis, Margaret A. Davis, Nathan A. Davis and Mary T. Davis; and two great-grandchildren: Lily Davis and Connor Davis, also survive her.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10–11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church on Monday, May 2, 2022 prior to the Mass.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance can be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.