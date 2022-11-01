March 19, 1932 - Oct. 25, 2022

LAKE GEORGE, NY — We are sad to announce the passing of Julia Ann O'Rourke of Lake George, NY, who died in her sleep at the Granville Center Home on October 25, 2022, at the age of 90.

Julie was born to Thomas and Elizabeth Engelhardt in New York City on March 19, 1932. She was the eldest of three sisters: Margaret who passed in 2019, and Suzanne of Lake George. Julie and her husband, Christopher, who passed in 1995, had six children: Christopher of Nipomo, CA; Mary (who passed in 1996); Donna of Bay Shore, NY; Richard (who passed in 1991); Sean (who passed in 1962); and Peter of Holiday, FL. Julie and Chris raised their family in Bay Shore, NY, where she went on to earn a master's degree in psychology at St. Joseph's University in Patchogue, NY. Julie spent the last two decades of her life in Lake George with her sisters and strong network of friends, particularly those at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls.

We remember our mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, as a strong, confident, open-minded, creative, and unfailingly positive woman with a lifelong love of learning. Julie was remarkable for the gifts and notes she sent to her many friends and family on special occasions, and she was always the center of attention at any gathering.

A Mass will be held for Julie at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George, NY, at 10:00 a.m. on November 12, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow.

The family asks that donations be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls in lieu of flowers.