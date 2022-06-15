Feb. 16, 1939—June 13, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Julia A. Wilson, 83, known to most everyone as Julie, made her earthly departure peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Born in Danby, VT on Feb. 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle (Bromley) and Harry Robbins.

Julie was educated at Washington Academy, Salem, The Mary McClellan Hospital School of Nursing, Cambridge and Leonard Hospital, Troy. Julie was predeceased by her life partner, dearest friend, and beloved husband of over 52 years, James R. Wilson in 2007. Together, they created a bouquet of beautiful memories, raising their family on the country homestead they lovingly established on East Street, Fort Edward.

As co-owner of Wilson Contracting and Fannicap Gardens, Julie graciously rendered services and labor to both. She was also a passionate and dedicated geriatric nurse, evidenced by her many years working at Pleasant Valley Infirmary, Argyle.

Julie found great joy and contentment from all her many roles especially wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, sister, friend, and nurse. Some of her several hobbies and pastimes included gardening, reading, sewing, knitting, bird watching, and writing poems. She also wrote many educational gardening and environmental articles for the Hudson Adirondack Daylily Society. Julie loved canning produce from her vegetable garden and was a creative baker and cook. She would often (with a chuckle) tell people she was self-proclaimed best apple and rhubarb pie maker in Washington County. More of her cherished pastimes were dancing with Jim, especially the polka and waltz; musical theater, and sharing time interacting with family and friends. Julie was deeply spiritual, loved the natural world, was an outspoken environmentalist and filled her days with the many wonders of living.

In addition to her husband, Julie was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Cartier, and special friends, Dorothy and Walter Strainer.

Julie is survived by her five children, and their spouses, James (Cheryl) Wilson, of Fort Edward, Joseph (Donna) Wilson of Argyle, Janis Wilson Murnane of Kingsbury, Jane (Timothy) Wilson Hudson of South Glens Falls, Julie (David) Wilson Montero of Queensbury; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (Clark) Mattison, Barbara (William) Jameson; brother, Harry (Esther) Robbins. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear and special friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Joann Mercurio and Julie Mattison.

Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Service will follow after calling hours.

Per Julie’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of one’s choice.

Burial will be private and the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.