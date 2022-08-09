Julia A. Murphy passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 following an illness that she fought for several years.
Julie loved traveling, whether it was to Europe or one of the islands when she was younger, or a weekend trip to Vermont in her later years. She was funny, creative, and, above all, kind and compassionate.
Julie’s entire career was dedicated to helping people, including several years as a social worker for Warren County, 17 years as manager of social services for Saratoga Hospital, and lastly, 10 years for CWI.
Julie is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Murphy.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
