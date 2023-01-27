March 13, 1961—Jan. 23, 2023
SHUSHAN — Judy Thomas, 61, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home.
Born on March 13, 1961, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Beatrice (Shepard) Thomas.
She graduated from the Salem Washington Academy. Judy worked as a sawyer for several years at local sawmills.
Judy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, loved animals, and visiting with friends.
At Judy’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.
Donation in Judy’s memory can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
