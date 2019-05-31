January 26, 1933 — May 24, 2019
CLEVERDALE — Judy Sanderspree Wetherbee of Cleverdale passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, after several months of declining health.
Raised in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Ellen Bascom Sanderspree and William Sanderspree.
After graduation from Fort Edward High School, she completed further studies at Edgewood Park Junior College in Briarcliff Manor and Albany Business College. She subsequently became the first full-time manager of what was then the Fort Edward-Hudson Falls Savings and Loan.
Her facility with financial matters marked both her employment and volunteer activities throughout her life. She served the South Glens Falls Central School District as collector of taxes for several years and, more recently, was employed for decades by the Cleverdale Country Store in bookkeeping and account management roles.
The compelling focus of Judy’s life was family and friends, and the heart of that center was Lake George and more emphatically, Cleverdale. As a child and teenager, she spent fondly remembered summers there, and when she and her husband moved there permanently in 1976, a lifelong dream was fulfilled. No matter her activities or whereabouts, her destination and home were Cleverdale.
Her mission was to serve her family and friends and exploit every opportunity to help and love them. She constantly sought ways to enhance the lives of others and was happiest with the realization that she had done so, expecting and asking nothing in return. For her, relationships counted most and were what really mattered. Not surprisingly, she had a legion of friends.
She always also felt an obligation to serve her community. She was the treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North Queensbury Fire Company for many years, and acted in the same capacity for the Mountainside Library, of which she was a longtime trustee. She also was assistant treasurer of Lakeside Chapel and an active supporter of that seasonal Cleverdale fixture.
From the late 1980s until failing health took its toll, she served regularly and tirelessly with valued and close friends as a volunteer for the Section 2 Boys Basketball Tournament and the State Tournaments in Glens Falls. Selling programs, clothing and souvenirs meant more friendships and opportunities to enrich the experiences of others. Less apparent was her unselfish and generous assistance to her husband, Bill, in the annual preparation and production of the official tournament programs, an endeavor that spanned 22 years.
With her friendships, she valued nothing more than her family. She leaves her husband, Bill, whom she married in 1956; two children, a daughter, Ellen Wetherbee McDevitt (Steve) of Simbury, Connecticut and a son, Bill (Robbin Murdoch) of Cleverdale; and grandsons, Connor McDevitt of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Andy McDevitt of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by two brothers, Richard (Lesley) of Florida and David (Priscilla) of Cleverdale. Her extended family included her treasured nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
Judy’s family expresses sincere and deep appreciation to the staffs of the Home of the Good Shepherd-Memory Unit in Saratoga Springs and the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for the care, concern and affection given to her during her recent residency in each facility.
Friends wishing to do so may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary, North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 283, Cleverdale, NY 12820 or to Mountainside Library, P.O. Box 260, Cleverdale, NY 12820.
Online remembrances may be made to www.sbfuneralhome.com.
