June 14, 1951—Jan. 26, 2022

GLENS FALLS — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judy Pullen, 70, on Jan. 26, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. She went peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Judy was born on June 14, 1951 to John and Barbara Girard. She graduated form Glens Falls High School, then attended nursing school and received her LPN degree.

Judy was a free spirit with a sharp wit and a special appreciation for animals. She had a soft spot for the underdog, and did rescue work with Chinese Crested dogs for most of her adult life. Always the traveler, she made her way around the globe throughout the 90’s. She was proud of her life long career as a nurse at the Glens Falls Hospital. Always an avid reader, one of her favorites was Stephen King. She loved to spend her free time in her garden and working in her sewing room.

She is survived by her son Matthew Granger; her daughter-in-law Marcy Hokama; grandson Niko Granger; granddaughter Noe Granger; stepson Randy Pullen, his wife Kerrylee Pullen; and their two children: Chandler Pullen-Verzea and Jake Pullen.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral and her body is being donated to Albany Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a dog rescue charity of your choice.