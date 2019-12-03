Feb. 8, 1950 — Nov. 26, 2019 GRANVILLE — Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving and devoted family on Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1950 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Lucius and Tressa (Holcomb) Hurlburt.
Judy worked at J & J Lingerie, Bernardo’s Restaurant and retired from Yankee One Dollar Store.
Her many joys in life were being with family and baking treats for her family and numerous friends. She enjoyed playing video games with her sister and showing off her mad gaming skills.
Judy was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her granddaughter, Tressa; and two siblings, Lyle and Dwane Hurlburt.
She married her love, Richard, on Nov. 10, 1968 in Whitehall.
You have free articles remaining.
From that union, she leaves behind her three loving and devoted children, Scott McKinney of Winstead, Connecticut, Kate Smith and her husband, Michael, of Pawlet, Vermont and Crystal Corriveau and her husband, Jim, of Windham, Vermont. She is also survived by her siblings, Lucius Hurlburt, Joan Ballard (Ed), Edwin Hurlburt (Diane), Gary Hurlburt (Peggy) and Ronny Hurlburt (Claudia); and her grandchildren, Victoria, Tyler, Jade, Kyleigh; and her great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Oliver and soon to make an appearance, Teagan.
The family would like to mention how grateful they are for all the care that her sister-in-law, Claudia, her niece Brittney, her brother Gary and her physician Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs provided to Judy throughout her battle with cancer.
At Judy’s request, there will be no services. There will be a gathering for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the V.F.W. Post No. 1653 in Granville. Please bring a dish and a memory to share.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY, 12832. Visit the robertmkingfuneralhome.com website to leave and online condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.