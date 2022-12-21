Jan. 6, 1950—Dec. 18, 2022

HAGUE — Judy M. Porter, 72, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born Jan. 6, 1950, in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late George and Ida (Ruth) May. Judy grew up in Hague, NY. After high school she worked at Moses Ludington Nursing Home, and the Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping trips with her sister-in-law, Barbara. Judy married Walter W. Porter in 1969, and together they had four children.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by one brother, George May, and one sister, Mary Sherman.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Walt Porter; son, Todd Porter; three daughters: Alison (Kevin) Bartlett, Kristy (Ronnie) Fosco, Lea (John) Wiktorko; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; also her siblings: David (Nancy) May, Timothy (Patty) May, Valerie (Peter) Lawrence; sisters-in-law: Arlene, Barbara, and June; as well as many nieces and nephews and family.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at Hague Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center & Hospice for their care and kindness.

In memory of Judy take a walk this is something she loved to do.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY, 12817.