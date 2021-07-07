May 21, 1972—July 3, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Judy Lynn (Derusha) Knapp, 49, of Queensbury, went in the arms of the Lord, on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home.
Born May 21, 1972 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Merle L. and Clara L. (Caprood) Derusha.
Judy attended Schuylerville School.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, watching YouTube and solving word games. Judy was a computer whiz and enjoyed playing computer games. She could be found watching her favorite tv show, Heartland, with her beloved dog, Star. She was truly loved, and her personality made her a magnet for people. Judy would help anyone in need, however she could. She had a special nephew, Jeffrey Maha Wheeler who held a special place in her heart. Most important to her were her grandchildren, whom she was very proud of.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Richard McKittrick, Sr.
Survivors include her five children: Effie Derusha and her fiance, Timothy Condon, Jr., Michael Derusha and his wife, Lindsey, Justin Derusha and his girlfriend, Nancy Rafferty, Floyd Knapp, Jr. and Tiffany Knapp and her companion, Thomas Greene; her grandchildren: Gavin Derusha, Olivia Derusha, Justin Derusha-McKittrick, Clara Bentley, Noel Bentley, Damion Bentley, Thomas Greene, Jr., Steven Denes and Moriah Denes; her siblings, Walter Caprood, Sr. and his wife, Debby, William LaPlanche, Jr. and his wife, Crystal, April Wheeler and her husband, Jeff, Richard McKittrick, Jr. and David McKittrick; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call, Friday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held, Friday, 3 p.m., following the calling hour, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in memory of Judy may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
