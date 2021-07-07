May 21, 1972—July 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Judy Lynn (Derusha) Knapp, 49, of Queensbury, went in the arms of the Lord, on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home.

Born May 21, 1972 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Merle L. and Clara L. (Caprood) Derusha.

Judy attended Schuylerville School.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, watching YouTube and solving word games. Judy was a computer whiz and enjoyed playing computer games. She could be found watching her favorite tv show, Heartland, with her beloved dog, Star. She was truly loved, and her personality made her a magnet for people. Judy would help anyone in need, however she could. She had a special nephew, Jeffrey Maha Wheeler who held a special place in her heart. Most important to her were her grandchildren, whom she was very proud of.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Richard McKittrick, Sr.