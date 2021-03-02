Oct. 24, 1959—Feb. 26, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Judy L. Turner, age 61, passed away on February 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born October 24, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, New York, she was the daughter of the late A. Kenneth Blom and Joyce Benjamin Blom.

Judy grew up in Wappingers Falls, New York graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School. She attended Krissler Business Institute and later earned her Associates Degree at Dutchess Community College, both in Poughkeepsie. Judy started her working career at the Vassar College Registrar’s office. Following that she had various part time positions caring for developmentally disabled children, while raising her own children. She later continued her career with IBM Corp. in East Fishkill, New York, and Burlington, Vermont. Most recently she was employed at WWAARC and at BD Medical in Queensbury, New York.

Judy enjoyed gardening, home decorating, and her collectibles along with spending quality time with her family and friends. She cared about everybody, especially her consumers at work, and had a very nurturing nature. Judy had a passion for drinking her tea and was quite the connoisseur.