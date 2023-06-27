May 8, 1952—June 23, 2023
CAMBRIDGE—Judith (Simms) Ancar, of Cambridge NY, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Born on May 8, 1952 in Ipswich, Mass., Judy was the daughter of the late Frederick and Helen Simms.
Judy was married to the late Robert P. Ancar; and is survived by her brothers: Lenton Simms (Barbara), Jonathan Simms, Alan Simms (Shelley); her sister-in-law, Jane Simms; as well as nephews and nieces: Brendan Simms (Tara), Aaron Simms (Rachael), Carrie Simms, Andrew Simms, Dylan Simms (Laura), Hannah Deisinger (Jesse), Logan Simms and Lily Simms. She is also survived by her many faithful and loving friends. Judy was predeceased by her brother, Neil Simms and sister-in-law Nicole Simms.
Judy had the privilege of teaching for 34 years at Loudonville Christian School in Loudonville, N.Y.
Judy is now at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A graveside service will be held for family, friends and her Coila Church family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge N.Y.
Memorial donations can be made online or by mail to Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY 12211, Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202, or Coila Church, 93 Route 372, Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
