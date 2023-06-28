Sept. 16, 1940 — June 22, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Judith R. Hickey, 82, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 16, 1940, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Howard Miles and Elizabeth (Kingsley) Thomas.

Judith graduated in 1958 from St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Out of high school, she worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Morris Yaffee until she got married and went on to have four daughters.

After many years of staying home to raise her children, Judith went on to work for the City of Glens Falls as the Head of Personnel.

Upon retirement she went on to work for Balloony’s and Blooms Flower Shop, she ended her working career as a Secretary for Toomey Law Firm.

Judith loved to tell everyone she was crowned Cinderella of the ball at the annual Pumpkin Ball of Temple Bethel in November of 1960. She always had a smile and such a witty sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially as PTA mom and homeroom teacher at Big Cross Street School where her children attended.

Judith enjoyed telling family stories, talking on the phone, tending her garden, and crocheting. In her prior years, she loved spending summers at Glen Lake and Lake Carmi with her family and the Moynihan’s. Her greatest accomplishment was her unconditional love and support for her family and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Howard and Elizabeth Thomas, Judith is predeceased by her brother-in-law, James Aldous; her niece, Robin Messemer; and dear friends; Richard “Dick” Kenny, Joanne Smith, and Geraldine Rabine.

She is survived by her siblings: Evalide Aldous of Oneida and Robert Thomas of Gansevoort; her four daughters: Mary Hickey of Glens Falls, Lisa Hickey (Michael Hough) of Pottersville, Theresa Hickey (James Dean) of Glens Falls and Sarah Hickey of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Miles Hickey, Emily Neal (James Neal II) and Timothy Dean; her great-grandchildren: Niya Hampton, and Knox Neal; her nieces and nephews: James (Mimi) Aldous, Kerri (Andrew) Sullivan, Thomas (Anne) Aldous, Amy (William) Smith, David Thomas, Ben (Becca) Thomas; her dear friend, Carol Kenny of Lake George; along with many cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are invited to and may call between 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Donations can be made in Judith’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, and Melody Mulcahy for her companionship.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.