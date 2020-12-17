Nov. 7, 1945—Dec. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY—Judith R. Gough, 75, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday December 14, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace, with her family by her side. She was born on November 7, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Allen Peria and Katherine Garfield Peria.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Gough and sister Marilyn Peria Hardy.

Judy was born and raised in Ticonderoga where she was very active in her church and had a strong faith. She enjoyed being a homemaker and also worked in direct sales doing home parties for several years.

She later moved to Queensbury with her husband to be closer to her children. Judy’s passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also had several hobbies including shopping, fashion and keeping a tidy home.