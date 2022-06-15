Judith "Judy" Anne Schaller Collins

May 12, 1943 - June 14, 2022

WILTON/formerly QUEENSBURY — Judith "Judy" Anne Schaller, was born in Albany, NY in 1943, daughter of George and Dorothy Schaller, and "lovingly spoiled" by her grandmother, Julia Grace Rice, and her older sisters, Jane, Dorothy and Arlene. Judy graduated from Vincentian Institute and attended the College of St. Rose for music, taking music courses wherever she went. She married David A. Collins of Albany, NY in November 1963. Together they had four children: Jennifer, Elizabeth (our sweet angel), Jacqueline and David.

Judy shared her love of family with her children's spouses, Chris, Joe and Jen. Judy found joy in singing, hiking and playing cards with her nine grandchildren: Jacqueline, Patrick, Caroline, Jackson, James, Brendan, Ryan, Logan and Declan. She loved gardening, travel, and playing bridge and Scrabble.

Judy was on the original staff of the Double H Ranch, which was co-founded in 1993 by Charles R. Wood and Paul Newman, providing specialized programs and year-round support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Judy's initial work at the Ranch began decades of support for the Ranch by both Judy and Dave.

Judy served as a realtor in the Glens Falls area for nearly 20 years, and volunteered in her community including many years with the Literacy Volunteers, teaching adults to read.

Judy loved to cook and entertain, including hosting "Eliza Doolittle" parties and gatherings with her "Wacky Women" friends and beloved nieces and nephews. Judy's special talent was introducing people, sparking and supporting lifelong friendships.

Judy served as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George, NY, and was grateful for her Faith.

Judy and her family are incredibly grateful for the excellent and loving care she received from the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Dr. Noelle Stevens. Our family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Double H Ranch (https://www.doublehranch.org) would be very much appreciated.

A Memorial Mass will be held in-person and live streamed on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George Village, followed by a Celebration of Life at Moreau State Park.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home. 407 Bay Road, Queensbury NY.