GRANVILLE — Judith “Judi” (Carr) Daigle, age 81, died peacefully at the Haynes Hospice House in Granville, NY on Feb. 24, 2023. Judi was born and raised in Bellmore, NY. Here she graduated from Bellmore High School and then attended Alfred University.

Judi lived in many places, including Bellmore Long Island, Chittenango and Irvington, NY as well as Carson City, NV, but for over 50 years Granville was home.

She was an engaged community member who could be seen volunteering at the library, singing in St. Mary’s Church choir or working at the polls on election day. She was an active member of the Granville Garden Club where she lent her gardening skills to beautifying Granville.

As the wife and mother of veterans, Judi was always volunteering and supporting veterans through the VFW and American Legion. She was an aide in the Granville Public Schools where she positively touched the lives of many students.

She was an impeccable homemaker, whose home sparkled and everything had its place. Wherever she went, she was always the picture of fashion. Throughout her life she had many pets, as well as grand-pets who followed her with devotion. She was the original animal whisperer.

Judi was predeceased by her parents, John and Edith Carr, her brother, John Carr, husband, Homer Daigle, friend, George Reed, stepchildren: Linda Daigle, Gary Daigle, and Karen Daigle. She is survived by her children: Kevin Danehy (wife Anne and daughters Caitlin and Caroline) of Wakefield, MA, Kara Maloney (husband Michael and children Mackenzie, Peyton, Shane, Shannon and Amanda (husband Chris) of Elmira, NY and Homer “Jay” Daigle (wife Stacey and daughter Evelyn) of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Floryshak of Saratoga, NY; nephew, Joe Floryshak and his family of Yorktown Heights, NY; niece, Lisa Floryshak of AR and her family; and her first husband William (wife Joan) Danehy. In addition, she is survived by stepchildren: Larry Daigle (wife Linda), Barbara Arquette (husband Lyn), Dwayne Daigle (wife Elaine), Michael Daigle (wife Pam), Vicky Hale, Todd Daigle, Mark Daigle (wife Jean); and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Haynes Hospice House for the wonderful care they provided to her in the last six weeks of her life.

Visitation hour will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Granville with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pember Library, 33 West Main St., Granville, NY 12832.

