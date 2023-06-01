Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 1, 1939—May 25, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Judith C. Durkin, 83, of Route 28, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 25, 2023, at Elderwood at North Creek.

Born on Aug. 1, 1939, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ruth (Hunt) Spring. She was a 1957 graduate of Indian Lake Central School and a lifelong resident of Indian Lake.

Judy worked for Sunmount DDSO for over 20 years, retiring as Director of the Pelon Road Home. She also served as Town Justice for many years, affectionately referred to as “Judge Judy.”

She was a dedicated community volunteer and was a lifelong devoted member of the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps as well as a charter member of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, which is beginning its 61st year and a longtime board member of the Community Development Corporation. Judy also enjoyed reading.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Jane Osborne and Richard Spring.

Survivors include her sons: Thomas G. Mahoney, Timothy (Barbara) Mahoney of Durham, ME and Patrick (Connie) Mahoney of Indian Lake; a brother, John Spring; grandchildren: Allison (Jeff), Joshua (Feli), Hunter, Chris (April); great-granddaughter, Kira.

In keeping with Judy’s wishes, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 730, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.