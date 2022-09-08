July 28, 1937—Sept. 6, 2022

CANASTOTA — Judith Anne Vatalaro, 85 years young, of Canastota, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, at the home of her daughter, in New Canaan, CT, surrounded by her family. Judy courageously faced ovarian cancer and remained an optimist to the end.

Judy was born on July 28, 1937, in Portland, ME, the oldest child of the late C. William Galton and Dorothy (Daley) Galton. After graduating from Canastota High School in 1955, she attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, in Utica, NY becoming a Registered Nurse.

She practiced as a labor and delivery nurse for several years. On July 2, 1960, she married Ralph Vatalaro at St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota. In 1963, they moved to Rotterdam, NY and raised their “Five of a Kind” daughters.

The family enjoyed over 40 years on Brant Lake, NY, where they owned a summer home. Ralph and Judy eventually made Brant Lake their primary residence. Judy loved being part of the community there and made many deep friendships. She especially loved the daily boat rides she and Ralph would take.

Ralph and Judy split their time between the lake and “Seinfeld Beach” on Marco Island, FL during their golden years. It was on this beach where she and Ralph wintered with old friends, rekindling friendships, and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. As they say, “There’s a lot to be said about doing nothing!”

Judy’s hometown of Canastota was calling her back, so she and Ralph sold their beloved Brant Lake home and moved to Canastota permanently in 2011. There she reconnected with family and several old high school friends, “congregating” for breakfast, laughing and sharing memories from the good ol’ days.

Judy gave up her nursing career to raise her five daughters. She was very proud that all her daughters graduated from college, had careers, married wonderful men and raised beautiful families. She and Ralph loved being grandparents, delighting in watching the grandchildren grow and celebrating their accomplishments.

Judy was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a daily communicant throughout her life. For many years, she and Ralph volunteered at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Brant Lake, where they lovingly cleaned the church and maintained the grounds. Judy’s faith was deep and true. She said her faith was the greatest gift God gave her.

Judy was many wonderful things — a loving mother, a devoted wife, always a nurse, a good friend, forever an optimist, a beautiful woman, but most of all she loved to laugh. If you knew Judy, you knew her laugh and you couldn’t help but laugh too.

Judy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph of 55 years in 2015. She is survived by her five daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Ellen Vatalaro and Michael Budd of Devon, PA, Anne Marie and Kevin Knightly of New Canaan, CT, Elizabeth and William Neville of Londonderry, NH, Catherine and Christopher Gallagher of Hopkinton, MA, and Jennifer and Sean Nagle of Miami, FL. She also leaves thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandson: Patrick Knightly, Caroline Knightly, Brendan Knightly, Sarah Neville and her husband, Roberto Jimenez (and great-grandson Robi), Evan Neville and his wife, Emily, Claire Neville, Emma Neville, MaryCatherine Neville, Daniel Neville, Lillian Gallagher, Grace Gallagher, Francis Gallagher, and Alice Nagle. She is also survived by her two sisters: Donna Barres of CO, and Dottie Dude of FL; and sister-in-law, Maria Galton of Canastota, NY. Judy was predeceased by her brothers, William Galton, and Thomas Galton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Special gratitude to Dr. Neil Morganstein, Dr. Lee Starker, Matthew Williams, PA and the wonderful nurses and staff at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, who provided the very best care, filled with compassion. A special shout out to Jasmine, who always gave Judy an extra piece of cheesecake or brownie! Our family is forever grateful.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Agatha’s Church, 239 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota. The Rev. Christopher J. Ballard, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. At Judy’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota, NY 13032. In her memory, contributions may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT, 06810 (www.cancer.org/donate3), or to the Overlook Foundation, 46 Beauvoir Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901 (Overlookfoundation.org Designation: Carol G. Simon Outpatient Cancer Center), with envelopes at the Mass.

