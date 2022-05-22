Aug. 4, 1947 - May 19, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Judith Anne Shepherd, age 74, of Glens Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022. She courageously lived 43 of those years with MS, always enjoying life to the fullest. Born on August 4, 1947, in Glens Falls, to the late Henry and Babette Metzner, she was predeceased by her husband, George Shepherd of Dallas, TX. Judy received a law degree from New York Law and an MBA from SMU. She had a long successful career with the Federal Trade Commission, protecting consumers from fraud.

Judy is survived by her sister, Paula Metzner (Edward Bein); her brother, Richard Metzner (Mark Sapitsky); her nephew, Ben Baker (Danielle Burke Baker); and niece, Hannah Baker; as well as her nephews, great-nephews and many cousins. Judy was especially thankful to be able to stay in her home in spite of the physical limitations created by the disease. That would not have been possible if not for the amazing care and loving support she received from her caregivers over the past 4 years.

Services will be held privately. Judy's family welcomes everyone to attend the burial at Temple Beth El Cemetery on Monday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a reception at Temple Beth El.

