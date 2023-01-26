Judith Ann Ladd

Dec. 13, 1938—Jan. 22, 2023

WEST FORT ANN — Judith Ann (Bombard) Ladd, 84, of Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 surrounded by family.

Judy was born on Dec. 13, 1938 in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Arthur C., Sr. and Amelia (Ydikoski) Bombard.

She attended St. Mary’s of Hudson Falls and then graduated from Queensbury High School. Judy did leave school after completing her junior year to work for the Scott Paper Company. Shortly after taking the job, she was persuaded by a favorite schoolteacher to return to school, which she did. With a lot of hard work, she was able to graduate with her class in 1957. According to her good friend, Marylin (Barlow) Boggs, she was very well-liked, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed cheerleading and spending time with friends.

In 1958, Judy met the love of her life, James “Jim” Howard Ladd. They married on July 19, 1959. Together they happily raised their four children at Jim’s family’s homestead on Buttermilk Falls Road in Fort Ann, which became the center of many family gatherings throughout the years.

She began her working career for Dr. Slessenger until Dr. Joseph Quellman started his practice in 1979. At which time she proudly took on the role of being his full-time office manager. Judy worked with Dr. Quellman until he retired his practice.

In retirement, Judy enjoyed cooking, loved watching the Food Network, doing the Sunday crossword puzzle, and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her face would always light up when someone walked through the door.

Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband, James Howard Ladd; her sisters: Julie West and Anna Bombard and brothers: Joseph, Michael and Arthur C., Jr.

She is survived by three daughters: Lori Morgan and her husband, Tim of Hudson Falls, Bonni Archambault and her significant other, Dwight Stark of Fort Ann, and Sue Parker of Hudson Falls; and her son, James Howard Ladd, Jr. of Queensbury. She had six loving grandchildren: Barbara (Bobby) Burch, Amanda (Aaron) Cooper, Lindsay (Adam) Potter, Zachary Barot, Garrett Parker and Logan Parker. Judy was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger sister, Bernadette Rymkewicz.

At the request of Judy, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Fort Ann EMS in Judy’s memory.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY 12827.