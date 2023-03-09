Aug. 5, 1941—March 5, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Judith Ann Johnson, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 5, 2023, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Born on Aug. 5, 1941, at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Rita Porteous of Fenimore.

Judy was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1959.

Judy’s story does not start in the summer of 1955, but it’s when, as a young woman, full of family and dancing through the summer at Hadlock Pond, that a lifelong love began with a kind-hearted young man. She married Carlton Johnson, the son of Madeline “Dutchie” and Charles Johnson, at the First Baptist Church of Glens Falls on Sept. 4, 1960. Judy and Carlton went on to have five children.

She started her work career at Glens Falls Insurance, then C.R. Bard serving her community as a Literacy volunteer while there. Judy was brave, brave enough to start not one but two successful businesses. Even braver to instill a sense of confident adventure in her children and grandchildren. In 1989, she started a day care service at home. Then in 1995, Judy and Carl opened Landon Hill Bed & Breakfast, in Chestertown, until 2015, in which time she made many friends through the chamber and B.P.W. Foundation. Landon Hill became a second home for the entire Johnson and extended family.

Judy spent her retirement spoiling her four grandchildren. Alongside her husband, Judy enjoyed making new friends in South Carolina and Florida, visiting her extended family and friends, as well as traveling as far as Alaska, Hawaii, Scotland and everywhere in between.

The oldest of five girls she was a big sister, a role she cherished for her siblings and cousins.

Stalwart and courageous in her love for family, Judy instilled these same values on to her children and grandchildren. Judy will be remembered as gregarious, for sure! Injecting laughter and true friendship that made lifelong bonds, kindness that stood out, embodied by so many that think of Judy as a second mom, and that say so.

Unflinching, Judy stood tall (at five foot four), recognizing unfairness to others in the workplace, calling it out, and insistent on resolution. Nothing asked for in return.

Humming was second nature for Judy, most prominent when cooking, especially baking. Summer was special when you spent time with Judy. Clothes drying in the breeze, berry picking (humming of course), picnics, swimming (floating), and holding hands with Carl down at the shoreline throughout their life together.

Time spent with her family was her most cherished of gifts. Big moments (births, vacations, holidays, and birthdays), and endless simple moments with everyone gathered together for a Johnson feast, and laughter that spilled into the living room. Mom was fun!

Judy was strong in her faith, passing those values to her family. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Glens Falls and for a time was a Sunday School teacher.

Just one woman, raised on a family farm in Fenimore, whose legacy of love and kindness thrives in all those she shared with.

Judy had a passion for many things including, family, kids, grandkids, Labradors, flowers, cardinals, ladybugs, reading, dancing, buying gifts, floating on the water, baking, a good romance novel, sunsets over Long Pond, afternoons on the porch at the B&B, Monday Margarita “Straight up!” (Maybe two), a secret “language” with her sisters, and a game of Hearts (her favorite) but Pinochle too.

She was an avid animal lover to her dogs, Tasha, Blue, Toby, Gus, Brenna, Ptarmigan, Cranberry and all of her “grandpets.”

Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her sisters: Edna Sexton and Joyce Monahan.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Carlton “Butch” Johnson; son, Brian Johnson, his wife Amy and son Adam; son, Scott Johnson, his wife Lynn, son, Connor; son, Matthew Johnson, his wife Jessica and two daughters, Adeline and Evelyn; son, Paul Johnson and his wife Marieke Gartner; daughter, Jennifer Johnson and her partner Todd Parke; sisters: Helen Edwards and her husband, John, Eugenia Dragon and her husband, John; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

