July 30, 1949 — June 15, 2020

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Judith Ann (Hughes) Del Signore, age 70, died June 15, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, where she had resided for 16 years. Judy was born on July 30, 1949 to Edward and Frances Hughes (Rootes) in Poughkeepsie.

Memorial services will be held at a future date at the Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. For further family information, online condolences and memorial information please visit, www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements. They can be contacted at 843-651-1440.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Del Signore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.