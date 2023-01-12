Judith Ann Grimes

June 16, 1935—Jan. 10, 2023

GREENWICH — Judith Ann (Young) Grimes, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born June 16, 1935, and was the only child, to James and Louise (Searle) Young.

Judith grew up in the beautiful Berkshires in Williamstown, MA. She was a 1953 graduate of Williamstown High School. Judith received her nursing training at Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington, VT, and in 1958 moved to Greenwich, NY. Judith was an amazing, caring, compassionate nurse at Mary McClellan Hospital for 42 years and retired in 2000. Upon her retirement, she then provided childcare in her home and worked part time at Cutie Pharma-Care.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her great-grandson, Elliot Alexander Arnold.

Judith was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caring neighbor and friend.

Surviving are her six children: Darwin “Mike” Grimes, Jr. and his wife Tanya, Dale Grimes and his wife Carol, Dean Grimes and his wife Kris, Dayton Grimes and his wife Jennifer, Jill Eaton and her husband Thomas, and Del Grimes and his companion Debbie Baribeau; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Justin Grimes, Amber Moy, Ron Costanzo, Hayden Grimes, Noah Grimes, Dylan Grimes, Damon Grimes, Brian Eaton, Leah Gray, Chris Eaton, and Lindsay Grimes; and her great-grandchildren: Jarryd, Brantley, and Camden Grimes; Jordan and Jackson Young, and Casey Moy, Landon Grimes, Nikolena and Amina Eaton, Misty and Ethan Gray, and Maya and Ariya Arnold. Judith is also survived by her two special girls: Devin Drew, and Lauren DeSorbe; as well as several nieces.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greenwich. A celebration of Judith’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at noon at Centenary Methodist Church in Greenwich with Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiating.

A private burial will take place in the Southlawn Cemetery in Williamstown, MA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Centenary Methodist Church, Gray Avenue, Greenwich, NY 12834.

