SLINGERLANDS — Judith A. Murdie, 78, formerly of Queensbury and Newcomb, peacefully passed away on August 26, 2021. Judy was the daughter of William and Alice Welch Phelps.

She was a graduate of Watervliet High School and Mildred Elley School. Judy worked for the State of NY before spending over 30 years at the State University Construction Fund, retiring in 1996. She started as a stenographer and worked up to an Account Clerk and Auditor.

Judy loved life and her family, especially her many nieces and nephews. She was an avid knitter and crocheter, making many afghans, sweaters and more recently, pillows. She made everyone in the family, including spouses, Christmas stockings.

In her younger years, Judy traveled the world, going to Hawaii, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Greece, Egypt, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand. Judy also enjoyed camping, her blue Firebird towing her one-sided pop up camper. She caught the attention of the caretaker at Harris Lake and they were married in June of 1995. She moved to Newcomb and helped run Murdie’s Bed and Breakfast.

Judy is predeceased by her beloved husband of 18 years, Raymond J. Murdie. She is survived by her sister, Virginia B. Willey; her brothers: Carl W. (Carol) Phelps, William E. Phelps, Jr.; and her many nieces and nephews.