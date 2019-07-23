{{featured_button_text}}

December 7, 1946—July 16, 2019

DIAMOND POINT/SARATOGA SPRINGS — Judith A. Mandinec, 72, formerly of Trout Lake Road, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital and was reunited with her “Johnny” following a brief illness.

Born Dec. 7, 1946 in Levittown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen Valentine. She was a devoted daughter, beloved mother and wife. Judith married John S. Mandinec, Sept. 21, 1968.

Judy’s shy, sweet smile brightened the room and her kindness and generosity knew no bounds, nor did her devotion to her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Mandinec.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, John C. Mandinec and his wife, Tara and Cara Murphy and her husband, Joseph of Saratoga; as well as five loving grandchildren, Alex Mandinec of Georgia, Cheyenne, Shane and Joseph Murphy, and Zachary Mandinec, all of Saratoga.

At Judith’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

