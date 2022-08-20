July 17, 1939—Aug. 17, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Judith A. Deyette, 83, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Judy was born July 17, 1939, in Glens Falls, the daughter of Walter and Laura (Lemery) Nelson. During her time at St. Mary’s High School, where she graduated as a member of the Class of 1958, she was a cheerleader, elected as queen of the Junior Prom and received an award for good citizenship.

On April 30, 1960, Judy wed William “Bill” A. Deyette at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They were married for more than 61 years.

After working as a teller for Glens Falls National Bank for a few years, she found her calling in caring for others. In addition to raising her three boys, she provided childcare and housecleaning services for local families, offered homecare support for the elderly, and served meals to the community as a volunteer at the Salvation Army in Glens Falls. She was also a devoted member of her church, St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Throughout her life, Judy enjoyed baking, crocheting, gardening, volunteering, family dinners and holidays, gatherings with family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband, Bill, and her brother David Nelson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: David (Julie DaSilva) Deyette of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, John (Kimberly) Deyette of Queensbury, and Jeff (Heather Tuttle) Deyette of Watertown, MA; her grandchildren: Lindsey Deyette, Brady Stark, Alegra DaSilva-Deyette, and Henry Deyette; her brother, Peter Nelson of Queensbury; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, and a graveside ceremony will take place immediately after at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or another charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.