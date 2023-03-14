Feb. 24, 1947—March 13, 2023

NORTH CREEK—Judith A. Cook, 76, of North Creek, NY, daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Dullahan) Williams, passed away after a short illness at Glens Falls Hospital on March 13, 2023.

Judy came into this world on February 24, 1947 in Glens Falls, NY. After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Judy received her Associate’s degree from SUNY Cobleskill. From there Judy met her first husband, George Ringler, Jr., and moved to North Creek, NY.

Judy was employed for 30 years at Johnsburg High School in the business office. On December 27, 1998 Judy married another love of her life, Lawrence Cook, at the Methodist Church in North Creek.

When not working and taking care of her family, Judy enjoyed crossword puzzles, spending time at Moose Pond Camp, the beach in NH and Newport, RI, volunteering for the Town of Johnsburg Library and most of all being a voracious reader of all books.

Besides her parents Judy is predeceased by her first husband, George Ringler, Jr.; infant brother, Robert Williams and stepson, Stephen Cook.

Surviving Judy is her husband of 25 years Lawrence Cook; daughters: Tracy (Craig) Watson, Susan Ringler, Beth (Jason) Wright and Wanda Cook; grandchildren: Zachary Watson, Nicholas Watson, Joshua Watson, Christopher Watson, Taylor Wright and Garrett Wright; great-grandchildren: Taydem Watson and Kamryn Watson; sister, Linda (Kenneth) Slentz; mother-in-law, Ella Volcheck; sisters-in-law: Joyce (Peter) Parker, Ann (Jack) Pautler, Karen (Jim) Smith, Patricia (Tony) DeFilippo; brother-in-law, Jack (Robyn) Ringler.

Donations in Judy’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Town of Johnsburg Library, 219 Main Street, North Creek, NY 12853.

Friends may call on Judy’s family from 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 237 Main St., North Creek, NY

Burial will take place at St. James Cemetery, North Creek, NY in the spring.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.