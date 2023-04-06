April 6, 1939—April 3, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Judith A. Bradway, 83, passed away quietly at her home on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Born on April 6, 1939, in Catskill, she was the daughter of the late George and Edna (Francis) Clough.

Judy was a 1957 graduate of Gloversville High School. Following her graduation, she attended Albany State College.

On Sept. 16, 1961, she married Karl Bradway at the Lake Luzerne First United Methodist Church.

In her younger years, Judy spent her spare time bowling in various area bowling leagues, where she was a member of the 600 Club. Judy was a proud homemaker, she enjoyed cooking for her family and the simple pleasures of life. She was outgoing, authentic and an honest individual.

Judy will be remembered for the many wonderful parties she hosted and organized, donating her time for the happiness of others. Judy’s welcoming personality meant she was always quick to make friends, wherever she went. She was a vivacious reader and shared her passion with many others while volunteering her time as a literacy volunteer.

Family was the centerfold of Judy’s life. She looked forward to spending time with her family, traveling, and camping, especially on Fourth Lake.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Karl Bradway of Hudson Falls; her children: Jeffrey (Terry) Bradway of Latham, Christopher Bradway of Hudson Falls, Mark (Marella) Bradway of Milton, GA; and her grandchildren: Madison, Logan and Hailey.

Friends may call on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, with Pastor Raymond Morris, officiating.

Burial will be 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Judy’s family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206 or by visiting healthykidneys.org/get-involved/make-a-gift/.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.