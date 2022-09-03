Jan. 17, 2002—Aug. 29, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Judge Henry Harrell V, 20, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Born January 17, 2002, in Humble, TX he was the son of Steven and Toni (Anderson) Geraghty.

Judge was a graduate of Fort Ann Central School District.

Some of his enjoyments in life were playing video games, cooking, being with friends and family. He especially loved Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Steven and Toni Geraghty; grandparents: Pamela and Stephen Combs and Olen Anderson, Sr.; sisters: Alyssa and Amanda Russell; brothers: Robert and P.J. Russell; and beloved pets: his dog, Dill and cat, Titan.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.