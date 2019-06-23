September 24, 1940 — April 24, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Judd Arlen Brynes, 78, of Lake George, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born Sept. 24, 1940 in Newburgh, he was the son of the late Ralph Dodge Brynes and Beatrice Kennedy Brynes of Lake George.
Mr. Brynes was a graduate of Lake George Central School. His professional design and BFA degrees were awarded at Parsons School of Design, The New School for Social Research and New York University in Manhattan. His Graduate Master of Science degree was awarded at Pratt Institute, Brooklyn. He did post-graduate work at Sloane Kettering Memorial Cancer Center in New York, The New School University’s Graduate Faculty, New York University’s Deafness Research Center at Washington Square, Creative Growth Workshops in Manhattan, The Gestalt Institute in New York and The Kingston School of Art, Kingston-on-Thames, England.
Mr. Brynes was a former adjunct faculty member at Russel Sage College, Troy; Adirondack Community College, Queensbury; Goddard College, Plainfield, Vermont; and Certified Divorce Mediators, Middlebury, Vermont. During the summers of his college years, he was a member of the Lake George Park Commission’s Boat Patrol, making the first lifesaving rescue of a Staten Island couple at the inception of the Park Commission’s first year in service.
For many years, Mr. Brynes was a psychotherapist and art therapist with Sanford Manor Psychology, Glens Falls. He was a registered and board certified art therapist, New York State licensed creative art therapist and a certified New York State art educator. He was a professional member of The American Art Therapy Association, The New York Art Therapy Association, The Coalition of Creative Arts Therapist and The American Humanistic Psychology Association. He was also a charter member and contributor to the establishment of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. Mr. Brynes was president and trustee of the Evergreen Cemetery Corporation, Lake George. He served the Tri County Community as a former Board member, volunteer trainer and bereavement group facilitator with Caritas Inc. of Glens Falls, treating seriously ill and terminally ill patients and their families. He was a 60-year member of the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, Lake George, serving as a ruling elder and moderator of the Board of Deacons and chairman of the Restoration Committee. At Caldwell Church, he established and directed the Brynes Counseling Center’s “Fall Rites Celebration,” an annual holistic conference designed to introduce to the general public many professional practitioners interested in integrating their work with others in psychology, creative arts therapies, religion, healing arts and parapsychology modalities. The Successful Annual Conferences were held for 10 years at Top O’ The World Resort, Silver Bay Conference Center and Adirondack Community College.
Mr. Brynes presented at the International Design Forum at New York University, with a coalition established to reflect upon the 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial competition for the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. His memorial design contribution, along with other national and international competitors, is permanently displayed on the world wide web. He further pursued his art career as owner and director of Logo Graphic/Environmental Design Business for the preservation, restoration and development of historic homes and commercial business at Lake George. Mr. Brynes was an avid reader and researcher of art history, design and antiquities. Of particular interest to him was the personal and professional relationship of the late artist George O’Keeffe and photographer Alfred Stieglitz at Lake George and their introduction of European abstract and impressionist painters to America. During his graduate years in New York, Mr. Brynes commuted weekly to Glens Falls, working as advertising manager for Merkel and Gelman Department Store and earlier as assistant art director of Woodard, Voss and Hevenor Advertising Agency, Albany.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, former Air Force captain and teacher John Kenny Brynes of Lake George.
He is survived by two nieces, Elizabeth Ann Brynes Miner and her husband, Kevin, and Kathryn Ann Brynes Schoneveld and her husband, Henricus; one nephew, Patrick Kennedy Gavin Brynes; and his mother, Joanne Gavin; three cousins, Geraldine Krause Read, Ann Kennedy Carver and Robert Brynes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
At the request of Mr. Brynes, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at The Caldwell Presbyterian church on Monday, June 24.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mr. Brynes requested that flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made to the Caldwell Presbyterian Church ”Brynes Family Memorial Fund,” 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845; or Evergreen Cemetery Corporation, PO Box 572, Lake George, NY 12845.
