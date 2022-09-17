GREENWICH — Juanita (Wade) Corey, 83, formerly of Greenwich, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Facility, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Richmond, VA to the late Earl and Martha Louise (Carter) Wade.

Juanita was proud of her southern roots. She truly had a great sense of humor, and always seemed to have a good one liner to cheer others up.

On July 2, 1960, she married the love of her life, William Allen Corey, and together they had five children. She loved her family dearly and always made sure to tell them she loved them. She tended to her flower gardens regularly, read her Bible daily, and was a true southern woman, putting her family first always.

She traveled all around the world and enjoyed keeping up with her distant friends on Facebook. She was a hard worker, working at various papermills in NY and VA, and was a crossing guard and substitute teacher at Greenwich Central School. She loved children, her Happy Hollow Neighborhood in Virginia, but most importantly she loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William Corey in 1995.

She is survived by her loving children: William (Erica) Corey of Greenwich, Laura Corey of Schroon Lake, Susan Walsh of Charlotte, NC, Lesa (Jim) Van De Water of Cambridge, and Jill Horey of Greenwich; grandchildren: Sean Walsh, Sara Pratt, Alex Corey, Katelyn Walsh, Lauren Van De Water, Emma Malitsky, Connor Milano, Jessica Harris, Cassidy Walsh, Hannah Zembek, Adam Horey, and Jamie Van De Water; 10 great-grandchildren.

Per Juanita’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the Greenwich Cemetery.

In honor of Juanita Corey, family and friends may choose to donate to Carter Family Fold, PO Box 111, Hiltons, VA, 24258.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.